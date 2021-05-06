Niger governor reshuffles cabinet, drops works commissioner

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello of has dropped the state’s Commissioner for Works in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

A statement issued by Governor Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, on Thursday directed the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, to oversee the Ministry of Planning in addition to the Finance Ministry.

He also ordered the Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, to hand over to the Commissioner for Planning, Alhaji Mamman Musa.

Berje stated that the directive was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the former Works Commissioner has been dropped from the cabinet.