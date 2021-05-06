Mile 12 mayhem: One killed, as police arrest 48 hoodlums

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

One person has been killed and 48 hoodlums arrested by the police in the mayhem that engulfed Mile 12 area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday.

The State Police Command said it has restored normalcy in the area as it arrested 48 suspected hoodlums.

Crisis had erupted at Gengere Community, Mile 12, Lagos State among some hoodlums at about 1.00 on Thursday 6th May, 2021.

According to Lagos Police Command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, in the course of investigation, it was discovered that one Aliyu Shuaibu, stabbed one Sadiq Oloyo, both of Gengere Community.

He said Oloye lost his life before any medical attention could be given to him and that as a result of the incident, some hoodlums, on reprisal attack, went on rampage and caused commotion in the area.

“On the strength of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, directed that additional men be deployed to the area to restore normalcy while forty eight (48) of them were arrest.

“Police boss has ordered that the hoodlums should be made to face the full wrath of the law and serve as deterrent to others who might want to foment troubles in the state,” he said.

Odumosu had on Tuesday, 4th May, 2021, ordered the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups in the area who were fingered in the lingering crisis rocking Gengere Community, Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos on 30th April, 2021.

Odumosu has therefore affirmed that the command and other security agencies would adopt 24-hour patrol and surveillance in the area until the culprits involved in the crises were brought to book and law and order restored in the entire area.

The Commissioner, however, warned that the command would not tolerated any act of violence and lawlessness in any part of the state as all hands were on deck to suppress any criminal act within the ambit of the law.