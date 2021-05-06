Leke Adeboye on Dare’s death: The righteous man perishes at the hand of evil

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the sudden death of his brother, Dare Adeboye with a quote from the Bible.

Leke posted on Facebook:“The righteous man perishes(at the hand of evil), and no one takes it to heart, Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands.

“That the righteous person is taken away(to be spared) from evil and disaster”.

Oluwadamilare, Leke’s senior brother died at the age of 42 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday.

He died in his sleep, without any prior illness.

The RCCG has not reacted to the shocking death of Dare, who Adeboye called his miracle child last year.

Apart from Leke and Dare, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke are blessed with two other children, Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi.

Bolu, who is married is resident in the USA.