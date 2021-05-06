Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, Wike, Abiodun mourn death of Adeboye’s son

By Okafor Ofiebor, Adejoke Adeleye

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and three governors have mourned the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, one of the sons of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The governors are: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

In his condolence message, Lawan condoled with the entire Adeboye family and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide over the sudden death of one of their shepherds.

“I share their deep grief over the loss of a beloved son, husband, father and committed labourer in the Lord’s Vineyard.

“May God Almighty comfort the highly respected Pastor, his family and the entire members of his flock over this great loss and repose the soul of the deceased in eternal bliss,” Lawan said.

In his condolence message, Sanwo-Olu expressed his heartfelt sympathies, urging the deceased family, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye in good faith.

Sanwo-Olu said: “no doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like the late pastor Dare Adeboye.”

He said “The pastoral and wise counsel of Pastor D as he was fondly called will be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

“I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

In his condolence message, Wike said the people of Rivers State joined the Adeboye family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in mourning the loss of Pastor Dare, whose devotion to God and faith in Jesus Christ was phenomenal. “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide for the irreparable loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was a minister in the church. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adeboye’s family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide in this time of sadness.” Also, Abiodun expressed shock over the death of the young, vibrant and spirit-filled pastor, who according to him, was a role model not only to the youth in the RCCG, but in the country. Abiodun, who paid a condolence visit on the respected clergyman described Dare’s death as heart-wrenching and shocking, saying he was one of the people who had followed the spiritual trajectory of the young pastor in the vineyard of God. While expressing his condolences to Papa Adeboye, Abiodun equally commiserated with the entire RCCG family. He urged Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that Dare served and died in the service of God, noting his footprints in the church would forever remain indelible. Abiodun also prayed that God gives the Adeboye Family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and strengthen the church, in this time of God’s trial. Dare Adeboye died on Wednesday night in his sleep.