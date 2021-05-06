Lagos demolishes 259 distressed buildings, shuts 7,800 structures

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it has demolished 259 distressed and dilapidated buildings across the State.

The government also said 7,800 buildings that failed to comply with the physical planning laws of the State were sealed.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako disclosed this at a ministerial news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) demolished 259 distressed buildings.

He said while LASBCA demolished 231 distressed buildings, LASPPPA pulled down another 28 buildings.

According to the commissioner, 1,121 distressed and dilapidated structures were identified in Lagos, out of which 259 were demolished in the last two years.

He added that 32,522 properties were served statutory notices, while 1,236 stage inspections were conducted on construction sites in the last two years.

Salako disclosed that 219 certificate of completion and fitness for habitation were issued; 19,411 architectural and structural drawings were pre-screened, while 7800 illegal and non-conforming structures were sealed.

He, however, said 1,544 buildings were unsealed, having complied with the regulations.

The commissioner disclosed that 29 collapsed building incidence were recorded in the last two years.

Salako further disclosed that 2, 176 petitions were received within the period, while 434 cases were resolved and referred to relevant MDAs, just as 1,707 were being processed or investigated.

He revealed that the Commissioner’s compliance team issued 696 contravention notices and sealed 525 buildings, adding that 312 buildings were later unsealed, having complied with the regulations.

Salako stated that the government would continue to accord the physical environment the deserved attention and preserve it for posterity by ensuring the enthronement of planning, backed by relevant laws and regulations, particularly the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended.

He stressed that in line with the Smart City ideals of the government, “we have initiated the process of Electronic Planning Permit (epp.) and proceeded to automate critical activities of the Ministry with the ultimate aim of enhancing the ease of doing business in the State.

“I therefore wish to solicit the cooperation of the general public to adhere strictly to Planning and Building Laws of Lagos State by following the standard steps to planning and construction of buildings, so as to reap the maximum benefit of improved standard of living, economic prosperity, orderly, livable and sustainable environment.”

Salako said it was important to note that the ministry would continue to execute its zero tolerance policy for Illegal structures, urging all to desist from erecting buildings without permit or without recourse to LASBCA for stage certification which would qualify such buildings as complete and fit for habitation.

“In the same vein, all wetlands and other preserved zones are to be respected as such and not to be encroached upon for building construction,” he added.