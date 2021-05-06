JUST IN: Dare Adeboye, ‘miracle child’ of Pastor Enoch Adeboye dies

By Abankula

Pastor Dare Adeboye, the first son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has died.

He was 42 and would have clocked 43 on 9 June.

Dare died suddenly on Wednesday in his sleep.

He was a Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

When Dare marked his 42nd birthday last year, his father wrote:

“Happy birthday to my son Pst Dee…Our first miracle child.

“We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who needs a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen).

“Love from Dad, Mom and the whole Adeboye dynasty”.

According to reports , it was when his wife, Temiloluwa Adeboye, noticed her husband’s unusual sleeping hours and could not reach him on phone that she raised the alarm and he was discovered dead.

The younger Adeboye was neither sick nor on medication when the tragic incident happened, said reports.

RCCG spokesman Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement,” he said.