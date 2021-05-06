Joseph Oluwole emerges Ekiti University new Registrar

Mr Joseph Oluwole has been appointed as the 6th Substantive Registrar the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwole’s appointment which takes effect from Monday, May 10, was approved by the Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, and issued to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

According to the statement, the new registrar was until his appointment a Deputy Registrar and Acting Director, Directorate of Establishment and Human Resource, at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

It said that Oluwole was born in Igbara-Odo-Ekiti in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti on Feb. 24, 1967, and obtained a B.A. in Philosophy with Second Class (Lower Division) from Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti (1992)

He also obtained a Master of Public Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti (2008); and an M.Sc. in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN (2010).

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Chartered Institute of Administration and Institute of Corporate Administration.

The new registrar is a member of the Association of University Administrators, United Kingdom; Chartered Management Institute, London, United Kingdom; Network Member, Association of Commonwealth Universities Human Resource Management.

He is also a member of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators Management.

Oluwole joined the services of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), as Administrative Officer II on May 28, 1997, and had served in various divisions of the Registry and in Faculties within the University.

He is married with children.