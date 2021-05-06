Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion worth of his Amazon shares

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has sold nearly 2 billion dollars worth of his shares in the online retailer this week, filings from the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Wednesday.

Bezos has sold Amazon shares several times recently.

In February and November 2020, he parted with shares worth a total of more than 7 billion dollars.

The 57-year-old founded Amazon in 1994 and is still the largest individual shareholder in the company.

Amazon was recently valued at 1.65 trillion dollars.

Bezos himself is thought to be the richest man in the world, according to Forbes and Bloomberg Billionaires.

He has an estimated wealth of more than 190 billion dollars.

Bezos plans to give up his position as Amazon’s chief executive in the third quarter of this year and will become an executive chairman instead.