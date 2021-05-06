I am not worried, says Kader Arby father of Halima Cisse’s nonuplets

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
Halima Cisse, nonuplets mum and her husband Adjudant Kader Arby
Halima Cisse, nonuplets mum and her husband Adjudant Kader Arby
Halima Cisse, nonuplets mum and her husband Adjudant Kader Arby
Halima Cisse, nonuplets mum and her husband Adjudant Kader Arby

By Abankula with BBC

Adjudant Kader Arby, husband of Malian Halima Cisse who gave birth to nonuplets, has said he is “not worried” about the future.

He told the BBC after the birth: “God gave us these children. He is the one to decide what will happen to them.

“I’m not worried about that. When the almighty does something, he knows why.”

Halima Cisse expecting seven kids, gives birth to nine
Halima Cisse expecting seven babies, gives birth to nine
Halima Cisse in Morocco
Halima Cisse in Morrocco
Halima Cisse's nonuplets
Halima Cisse’s nonuplets

Arby said he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support they have received.

“Everybody called me! Everybody called! The Malian authorities called expressing their joy,” he said.

“I thank them… Even the president called me.”

Kader Arby stayed behind in Mali to be with their older daughter while Halima was sent to Morocco in March, with the help of the government, to have specialist care.

Halima, 25, was thought to be carrying septuplets all the way through her pregnancy.

But doctors were shocked to find two more children when they performed a C-section on Tuesday.

All nine babies, nonuplets – five girls and four boys – are said to be “doing well”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.