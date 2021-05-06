Human organs’ trafficker Emeka arrested in Port Harcourt

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ukaeje John Emeka, the leader of a syndicate selling and buying human organs for trafficking to foreigners has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The syndicate leader also known as Dr Phil Mark, Dr Donald Phillip, Dr Wesley David was arrested on April 16, 2021, at Rumukparali, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspect was arrested based on established intelligence on his suspicious fraudulent internet dealings.

The suspect was said to be leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase.

“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria; India; Pakistan; Indonesia and United Arab Emirate,” the commission said.

Items recovered from the suspect include: one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’ivore passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one- gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash- coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.

However, the commission said it is on the trail of other members of the syndicate within and outside Nigeria.