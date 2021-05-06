Fr. Mbaka: I was detained because of Nnamdi Kanu

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Ejike Mbaka said the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese Most Rev Callistus Onaga was responsible for his “unexplained disappearance” and not the Department of State Services.

Mbaka was declared missing on Wednesday after he was not seen at the adoration ground without prior notice or explanation.

However, he later resurfaced and revealed a lot to the people who came out looking for him.

Mbaka said his unexplained disappearance was the handiwork of Bishop Onaga.

Mbaka said Bishop Onaga ordered him “to leave adoration ground, parish house and be on silence for 30 days” because he spoke in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, and many other issues.

According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, Mbaka said the planned 30-day detention later led to the attack on the official residence of the Bishop.

Mr Mbaka said, “if the bishop had listened to my pleas that they should allow him to go back to the adoration ground to attend a scheduled programme and then use the opportunity to inform the worshippers that he would be holding house prayers for 30 days, the destruction done to the property would not have happened.”

Mr Mbaka, however, thanked everyone who came out looking for him after he was ordered to go into isolation without prior announcement.

“I appreciate your patience, endurance, incomparable love, unquestionable solidarity and unique identification and commitment to God in this ministry.

“God will keep you, bless you and it shall be well with you. You people have been looking for me, look at me here,” Mr Mbaka told the crowd at his Adoration ground on Wednesday night.

“I wasn’t with my phone because I decided to go in to pray to avoid dissonance at that time.

“The miracle is that at the time I was with my phone calls were coming from here and there that you people were heading to Bishop’s court and Cathedral. Immediately I asked the group that I spoke with to ask you to go back. They insisted that they must see me otherwise they will not go. I spoke with them on video call but never knew they are over 47 groups.

“I thought that having blessed the first group that they have gone. It was at that moment that I started receiving calls. I told them I cannot go anywhere unless I hear from my Bishop.

“I thank God you have never attacked the wrong people. The DSS was not involved in what happened. But the Bishop gave an order that I should not come here from today. I should leave adoration house, parish house, that there will be no programme here for 30 days and I should stay silent for 30 days. So, I am telling you the truth of what happened.”

The priest said when the bishop learnt of the vandalisation that was going on he told him to go address the youth and take them to the adoration ground.

“When Bishop asked me to go and take you people back to Adoration, I asked him what happened now because you told me that I am going to stay away and silent for 30 days?

“Then, he said I should go first and tell you people to go because things are getting worst.

“This is why people should understand how God works. I never disobeyed the church. People are busily misquoting me doing everything to close this ministry but by the grace of God they cannot do anything”