Fire razes Cairo Market in Oshodi

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Cairo Market in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, has been gutted by fire.

The fire affected the fabrics section of the market.

The officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are currently at the scene and are battling to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Managing Director, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM NEWS that emergency management were on top of the situation.

According to him, a joint responders have contained the fire.

He said initial investigations suggested that some form of explosives/accelerants were used; indicating some foul play.

“Relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Police have been alerted to carry out further investigations,” he said.

Details later…