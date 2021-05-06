Enugu inaugurates board for universal health coverage

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu State Government on Wednesday inaugurated the Board of Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage to ensure effective administration of universal health coverage scheme in the state.

Dr Robsam Ohayi is the Chairman of the board while Dr Edith Okolo, the Executive Secretary of Agency for Universal Health Coverage, will serve as Secretary.

Other members include the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, Dr Daniel Ogbuabor from Nigeria Health Economic Scheme and Mr Samuel Chukwudi from Nigeria Employers Consultative Association among others.

Inaugurating the board at the Enugu State Government House, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo urged the board to ensure that all citizens benefited from the health coverage.

Ezeilo said: “Enugu State Health Sector Reform Law of 2017 made provisions for the creation of an agency to promote, regulate, supervise and ensure effective administration of a universal health coverage scheme for residents of Enugu State.

“Enugu State, in pursuant of its robust and ambitious healthcare agenda, took the bold step to create the State Universal Health Coverage Agency (ENSA-UHC) in 2018.

“The state government took further steps to provide the agency with the resources to discharge its mandate in line with the law and in fulfillment of the legitimate expectations of our people.”

According to Ezeilo, the board will formulate and implement policies that will ensure that every resident of the state has physical access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

She said that the newly constituted board must aim at establishing and entrenching an excellent governance regime for the agency, in line with its terms of reference.

Ezeilo mentioned the terms to include, formulation of board policies for the implementation and penetration of the universal health coverage scheme in the state.

“It also includes exercise or supervision and oversight over the executive management, staff of the agency and supervision of the implementation of the universal health coverage scheme.

“The agency will provide supervisory leadership to the executive management of the agency and leverage on key relevant contacts and affiliations to attract needed resources and technical assistance to the agency.

“Working with the executive management of the agency and the supervising ministry and other stakeholders to implement the provisions of the agency’s establishment enactment and other related laws,” she said.

Ezeilo said that the board will carry out other appropriate duties as may be directed from time to time by the supervising ministry or the state government.

Responding, the chairman of the board, Ohayi said:“ The board will help Enugu State Government ensure that people have access to the best healthcare available.

“We are going to work hard to make today’s inauguration a memorable day by ensuring that our people benefitted from the health scheme,” Ohayi said.