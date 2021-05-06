Dare Adeboye: Nigerians pray for Pastor E.A Adeboye

Nigerians woke up on Thursday morning to the news of the demise of Dare Adeboye, the first son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Dare died suddenly on Wednesday in his sleep.

He was a Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

He was 42 and would have clocked 43 on 9 June.

Nigerians have now taken to social media to pray for Pastor Adeboye and his wife Folu.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter.

Wale Adetona: Putting Pastor Adeboye and the entire RCCG family in prayers in this tough time. It is well.

@SeyiKingcouture: Pastor Dare, God. He has been a father, uncle, teacher to me and some of us. This is so painful God. My prayer is with Pastor Adeboye’s family may God comfort your family over his death.

Pastor Dare rest in peace.

@truthofthegods: I honestly feel for Pastor Adeboye and Mummy GO right now

Their faith in God is being tested right now

Losing a son at 79 is the most heart-wrenching experience Broken heart

Christianity/walk with God is tough

May Dare Adeboye’s soul find rest

May God comfort Daddy and Mummy GO

@Gbemimatti: May God give Pastor Adeboye and his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss…it is well.

If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God.” — Romans 14:8

