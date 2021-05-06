Daddy Freeze’s wife Benedicta celebrates him at 45

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Benedicta Elechi, the wife of On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has celebrated him as he turns 45 years old today, May 6.

Sharing his picture on social media, Benedicta described him as her “soul mate and support structure.”

She added that she loves him with his hairline and his receding hairline.

“Happy 45th birthday to My ‘Rebel with a cause’ @daddyfreeze My soul mate, My support structure.

“I loved you with your full hair line and loving you even more, with your receding hair line. Lol!

“We have indeed come a long way. Our journey together, has been one of great love, resilience and sheer determination to keep choosing each other, over and over again.

“I am thankful to Yahweh for meeting you that faithful day. May the protecting arm of Almighty Yahweh rest upon you today and forever. Love you with all my heart. Benedicta,” she wrote.

Daddy Freeze was fined N5m for having an affair with Benedicta while she was still married to her ex-husband, Paul Odekina.

Benedicta and Daddy Freeze have a son together.

It is already a known fact that Daddy Freeze and his ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde since their separation have been at each other’s throats. Both parties have accused each other of domestic violence and adultery while they were still married.