Buhari sets up panel to probe suspended NPA MD Hadiza Bala-Usman

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the setting up a panel of inquiry to probe the suspended Managing Director, Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Bala-Usman was suspended from office on Thursday night by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi after a recommendation from the president.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu late Thursday night said Buhari approved a panel of inquiry to probe into the activities of the NPA.

Shehu said the president approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

He said the president has also approved that Bala-Usman stepped aside while the investigation is ongoing.

While the investigation lasted, He said Buhari has approved that Mr Mohammed Koko, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, NPA, would act in that position.

According to Shehu, the panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry would serve as Secretary.

The statement reads in full: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

“Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”

Buhari had on January 21, 2021 re-appointed Bala-Usman for another tenure of five years as NPA boss.

