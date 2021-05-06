Buhari grieves with Pastor Adeboye

By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Enoch Adeboye the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In a condolence message, Buhari also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of Dare, who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, based in Eket, Akwa Ibom.

President Buhari urged the RCCG family to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The President prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.