Buhari begs for captured Greenfield University students

President Muhammadu Buhari palpably elated about the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, near Kaduna, appealed for the release of captured Greenfield University students.

“We are happy they have been released,” said the President on the 27 Afaka students, who regained their freedom after 55 days.

He congratulated their friends, families and the government and people of Kaduna State following the happy end to the abduction.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State.

“We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

President Buhari called for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies.

He deplored the increasing politicisation of security in the country by opportunistic politicians.

The President appealed for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity.

He expressed the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone can move where they want, when they want without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.