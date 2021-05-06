Bill Gates and Melinda begin assets sharing

Bill Gates and Melinda, his wife of 27 years have already begun sharing of assets, with Bill transferring $1.8billion worth of stocks to her.

According to reports, the transfer was done the day they announced their divorce.

The transfer was like a deposit by Bill, as the divorced couple still have assets in billions of dollars to split.

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder is the fourth richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $130billion.

Melinda is expected to be the richest woman in the world at the end of the asset sharing.

The couple, to the shock of the world announced in a joint statement on Monday they were parting ways.

She said in court filings that the marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’.

The pair’s divorce settlement hasn’t been finalised in court but they have agreed on some of the terms of their separation, according to court filings.

The Daily Mail reported that the only glimpses into their division of assets will come from SEC filings about how many shares they own in public companies.

“One such filing on Monday revealed that Bill gave Melinda more than 14million shares of the Canadian National Railway Company worth $1.5billion. He also gave her 2.9 million shares of AutoNation”, Mail Online said..

The shares were transferred from Cascade Investment LLC, an investment company controlled by Gates.

Bill has hired 97-year-old billionaire lawyer Charlie T Munger to represent him in the divorce.