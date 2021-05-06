Atiku, Saraki condole with Adeboye over Dare Adeboye’s death

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate, have condoled with General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.

Both PDP chieftains sent their condolences to the cleric via their verified Twitter accounts.

Atiku said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of Pastor Adeboye.

He prayed God to comfort and strengthen the family of the cleric.

Saraki also condoled with the cleric, his family and the entire Redeemed Christian Church of God community.

He also prayed that the Almighty grant the cleric all the much-needed strength to mourn the loss.

Dare Adeboye, until this death, was the assistant pastor in charge of Region 35 (Youth) in Eket, Akwa-Ibom.

He died suddenly in his sleep on Wednesday.