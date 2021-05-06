Akeredolu lauds Ondo Justice Ministry reforms

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commended the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, for introducing reforms that will enhance justice delivery in the state.

Akeredolu gave the commendation while declaring open a seminar, organised for state counsels on Thursday in Akure.

The seminar was entitled: “Requirements for Prosecution of Appeals and Skillful Preparations of Briefs at the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Akeredolu, who expressed happiness with the development, noted that he did not make mistake in the choice of Titiloye as attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

“I believe the reform in the ministry is one of the deliberate ways to equip legal officers, especially the newly-recruited state counsels, on the rudiments of their profession.

“Titiloye is well-known and he has helped to handle several cases privately in the past, which he did very well. I can vouch for his integrity and competence,” he said.

The governor, who underscored the importance of the seminar, said that the newly recruited officers should be properly inducted and introduced to the context and contents of work in order for them to fit in and excel.

According to him, the seminar will provide veritable opportunity for the new legal officers to learn the rudiments and job descriptions of the seven departments and three agencies under the ministry.

Earlier, Titiloye explained that the theme of the seminar was carefully selected to deepen the understanding of law officers in the ministry.

Titiloye thanked the governor for approving the constitution of the boards of two of the agencies under his ministry, namely: Law Commission and Office of Public Defender.

“Office of the public defender has not been constituted since its creation about 16 years ago, which had impaired the ability of the agency to perform.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure you that the era where state counsels attend courts in cabs and okada has gone, with the establishment of the ministry’s car shuttle to convey lawyers to and fro courts daily,” he said.