Again, gunmen raze Anambra police station, kill 2 officers

Police in Anambra has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional Police Station in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.

The attackers had after burning down the station, moved to the quarters where they killed the two personnel in the early hours of Thursday.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the attack on Thursday.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Chris Owolabi had dispatched a tactical team for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police was directed to have an on-the-spot assessment of the place.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,” he said.

Ikenga said that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had begun.

The Obosi police attack was the first of such incident since Owolabi took over from the immediate past CP, Mr Monday Kuryas.*