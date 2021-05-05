Wike places bounty on dreaded Rivers gang leaders VIP, Comasi

By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has placed a bounty on two dreaded criminal gang leaders, VIP and Comasi terrorising communities Rivers.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday when he met with leaders of Ekpeye.

He did not disclose how much bounty he placed on the gang leaders for their arrest.

Wike, blamed parents for failure to inculcate moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices.

He urged the leaders of Ekpeye nationality to collaborate with government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas.

“As part of measures to stamp out criminality in Ahoada West and Ahoada East LGAs, I have placed a bounty on two notorious gang leaders, VIP and Comasi operating in that axis of the State,” he said.

Speaking further, Wike enjoined the two Chairmen of Ahoada West and Ahoada East councils, including the traditional rulers to stop administering the area from Port Harcourt, the State capital.

He urged them to relocate to their various communities, live among their people, understand their problems, work together with their wards and solve their problem.

“Why don’t you stay at home and solve the problem at home. Each time, I see most of you in Port Harcourt. What you are looking for I do not know. You are traditional, stay at home and know what is happening and report to government.”

The governor charged the two council chairmen to become more responsive to the yearning of their people for the dividends of democracy.

“The two council chairmen, you’re not doing well. I believe when God gives you opportunity, it is for you to show that you’re elected by the people and let them feel your presence.”

Leader of the delegation, Prof. Dulu Appah said Ekpeye people are grateful to Governor Wike for the numerous development projects sited in the area.

“Indeed for us, the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation we make bold to say without fear of contradiction that the democratic dividend we have enjoyed during your administration has made us the envy of other ethnic groups in the State,” he said.