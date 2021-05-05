Uzodimma blames ‘APC enemies’ for Imo attacks

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma has blamed enemies of his political party, APC, for masterminding the recent attacks in Imo state.

He declared that the people behind ”unknown gunmen” will be exposed soon.

Uzodimma stated this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

According to him, Imo attacks and other insecurity issues were being sponsored by enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

The governor added that he would allow the security agencies to do their job as the matter is still under investigation.

He disclosed that security agencies are compiling a comprehensive report on recent incidents.

“Sooner than later, you will see a report that will expose identities of those behind what has happened in Imo and what is possibly happening in other states,” he said.

Recently, Imo state has come under a number of attacks by the “unknown gunmen”. The Custodial Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri were damaged.