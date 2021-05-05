United Airlines increases flight frequencies on Lagos-Abuja route

By Yunus Yusuf/Ikeja

United Nigeria Airlines announced an increased in its flight frequencies from Lagos to Abuja and verse versa with effect from Friday.

Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the airline’s Head, Corporate Communications said, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the airline would now fly Lagos-Abuja at 16:00hrs every day.

Uchegbu said that there would also be additional flight from Abuja to Lagos every day at 17:30hrs.

“The new schedule adds to United Nigeria Airlines regular schedule on the Lagos-Abuja-Lagos route,” he said.

The airline began operation recently has its operational headquarters in Enugu.

It was established in 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Private Airlines Services Limited, owned by Obiorah Okonkwo, a Russian-trained political scientist, and businessman.