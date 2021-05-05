Senate passes bill to establish Nigeria Steel Varsity, 2 others

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Steel University, Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Also passed were the Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Federal Medical Centre Mubi, Adamawa State (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The three bills were passed following the consideration of three separate reports by the Committees on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND; and Agriculture and Rural Development.

Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), who presented the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, said the varsity when established, would provide the required manpower needs of Nigerians in the areas of metallurgical and technological advancement.

He added that the institution would provide specialized services in engineering and training in every aspect of education and fields of applied learning.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the growth and stability of the Nigerian economy would be largely impacted by the revival of the steel industry.

According to him, the establishment of the Nigeria Steel University would provide the required manpower for the industry to thrive successfully.

“Our way to growth, development and stability is to have our steel industries functioning. [And] this university, if and when established, will definitely provide the necessary and needed manpower for the steel industry in our country.”