Senate considers bill to establish Correctional Services Academy

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Senate, on Wednesday, considered a bill seeking to give legal backing to the establishment of the Nigerian Correctional Service Academy, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state.

The bill which scaled second reading during plenary is sponsored by Senator Olalekan Ramoni Mustapha (APC, Ogun East).

In his presentation, Mustapha said the bill seeks to provide the legal and institutional framework for the already established academic institution responsible for high standard training and award of certificate in the Correctional Service.

He noted that the Academy when given the required legal backing with its passage and eventual assent into law, would provide strategic leadership training to the Nigeria Correctional Service in the administration of criminal justice system.

According to the lawmaker, the establishment of the institution, particularly in view of the country’s security challenges, has become a necessity to meet the security of correctional centres across the country.

“Nigeria has been battling insecurity and has to face these problems continuously for a considerable period now.

“The Academy will develop a broader outlook and understanding, out of which would grow a broader strategy.

“The setting up of the Academy will serve as a multi service institution, that will provide future decision makers with the necessary skills and background for filling senior positions in the service and associated fields,” Mustapha said.

The lawmaker added that the Nigerian Correctional Service Academy would provide joint training and instruction to both junior and senior service and civil officers under the administrative control of the Ministry of Interior.

He stressed that study at the institution would accommodate strategic, economic, scientific, political and industrial aspects of national internal security and correctional service matters.

According to Mustapha, such studies would include analysis of diverse factors such as security policies of states and that of the federal government, conflicts over vital economic interests or territorial claims and factional, communal or political differences.

The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Interior for further legislative work.

The Committee is expected to report back in four weeks.