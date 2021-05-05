Romelu Lukaku: I will die for Antonio Conte

New Serie A champion Romelu Lukaku has said he ‘will die’ for Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte, while revealing some training ground secrets that have improved his game.

Lukaku arrived at Inter in 2019 and has since then been a huge success at the Italian club.

During his first season at Inter, he managed 34 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

His contribution this season put the club top of the league.

They were finally confirmed as Serie A champions on Sunday after Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

After the title was secured, the striker praised his manager in an interview with FCInterNews.

“I will die for Conte,” Lukaku said.

“I wasn’t able to join him at Chelsea (in 2017), but I’d always said I’d played for him as soon as I left Manchester United.

“Conte told me very directly ‘If you don’t work in training you won’t play, It’s essential that you know how to play with your back to goal. It’s important to meet people who tell you the absolute truth to help you improve.”

The striker further explained how Conte’s training methods has helped to improve that part of his game.

“I’ve improved with my back to goal thanks to a machine we use in training which fires balls at me at 30-40km/h, I have to direct them towards my teammates.”

“Beforehand I was always a bit behind the defender marking me, now I’m two seconds ahead of them. It’ll never be my favourite kind of work but now I’m fulfilling a crucial role, a bit like Shaquille O’Neal in basketball.”