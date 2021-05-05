RMD, Kunle Afolayan, make Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s team

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nigerian actors like Tunde Kelani, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kunle Afolayan have been appointed as members of the Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated a 9-member committee at the State House, Marina.

The committee’s inauguration came months after the Governor set aside N1 billion seed capital to unlock the potential in hospitality and tourism businesses.

According to the governor, the scheme sought to leverage idea and talent development to transform Nollywood into a brand such as America’s Hollywood and India’s Bollywood.

Sanwo-Olu said the committee had been given the authority to disburse the support grants to movie producers who have fresh ideas and those whose stories are yet to be completed.

On his part, Mofe-Damijo described the committee’s appointment as “a big honour”, describing members as passionate practitioners in the Entertainment industry.

“We don’t have any excuse not to perform in this assignment. We will do everything in our capacity to ensure that result which the Governor has envisioned comes to reality,” he said.

With RMD as Chairman, other industry veterans in the committee include ace cinematographer, Tunde Kelani, a Film and Television Producer, Ms Mo Abudu, movie director, Mr Kunle Afolayan, and Mrs Peace Anyim-Osigwe.

The Government officials in the committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs Funke Avoseh (Secretary).