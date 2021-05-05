Plateau Executive Council greets Gov. Lalong at 58

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Members of Plateau Executive Council on Wednesday, greeted the Governor of the state, Simon Lalong as he clocked 58.

Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden led a delegation of the State Executives to the governor’s residence in Jos, Plateau state.

Tyoden described his boss as a role model, peace lover, committed leader in serving Plateau, the Northern states and humanity.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, grace and good health for the governor.

“Your birthday is a fulfilment of the goodness of God upon you and a sign of additional things to come, as you serve Plateau State, Northern Governors and Nigeria,’’ he prayed.

In his Felicitations, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, was also full of praises for Lalong, describing him as dogged and resilient in overcoming many obstacles in life.

“Fifty-eight years ago, you were not born with any silver spoon in your mouth but in a humble environment.

“However, you have persevered to be where you are now.

“We pray to the Lord to guide you to facilitate more development in Plateau,’’ Atu prayed.

In his response, Lalong thanked the state executives and Plateau people for supporting him in his discharge of duties.

He expressed gratitude to God for good health and pray for more progress of the state.