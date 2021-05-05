Nigeria NewsPhoto News Photo News: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting By Olufunmilola Olukomaiya - May 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 5 2021, presided over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. See photos below: President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 R-L: NSA Maj Gen Babagana Mongonu Rtd, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN and Minister of Power Engr Saleh Mamman during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021 Share this post with your friends:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related