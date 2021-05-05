Photo News: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 5 2021, presided over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja.

See photos below:

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
R-L: NSA Maj Gen Babagana Mongonu Rtd, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
R-L: NSA Maj Gen Babagana Mongonu Rtd, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN and Minister of Power Engr Saleh Mamman during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN and Minister of Power Engr Saleh Mamman during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Confers with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 5TH 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.