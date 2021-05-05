Ohanaeze raises alarm over Mbaka’s whereabout

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), on Wednesday, raised an alarm over the whereabouts of Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, has been in the news after he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Mbaka’s reaction was birthed by a revelation by the presidency that he was attacking Buhari because he was refused contracts.

In a new development, the Ohanaeze Youth Council has now claimed that the priest was missing.

In a statement issued by the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he said Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday, adding that every effort to trace him had failed.

“We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday.

“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happens to him.

“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him.

“Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” the group warned.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach close aides of the Catholic Cleric were futile, as they declined to comment.

“Today is the Wednesday programme, ‘E no dey again’, if he doesn’t officiate, it will then be clear that something is wrong,” one of them said.