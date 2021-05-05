New date announced for Manchester United, Liverpool match

Postponed Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool will now take place on May 13.

The game was due to be played last Sunday but was postponed because of United fans protesting both inside and outside Old Trafford about the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The clash between the two rivals will be played on May 13, with an 8.15pm kick off.

United are scheduled to play Leicester at home on May 11 at 6pm, meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will now have to play two games in three days.