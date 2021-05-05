Home World News Myanmar junta opponents set up new army

Mahn Winn Khaing Thann leads the Myanmar National Unity Government
Myanmar’s National Unity Government, set up by opponents of the ruling junta said on Wednesday it had formed a “people’s defence force”.

The NUG, set up by ousted lawmakers and other interests said the force will protect its supporters from military attacks and violence instigated by the junta.

In a statement, it said the move was a precursor to establishing a Federal Union Army.

It said it has the responsibility to “make effective reforms in the security sector in order to terminate the 70 year long civil war.”

