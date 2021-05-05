JUST IN: ‘Missing’ Mbaka resurfaces as joy erupts in Enugu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has resurfaced after he was declared ‘missing.’

There was anxiety in Enugu after the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the whereabouts of Mbaka.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, has been in the news after he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

His reaction was birthed by a revelation by the presidency that he was attacking Buhari because he was refused contracts.

But the cleric returned to Enugu on Wednesday as jubilation rends the air.

He was said to have resurfaced around 2.00pm. He came out of his vehicle to rejoice with his supporters.

The DSS had earlier said The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu was not in their custody.

DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the cleric was not in its custody.

“This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please,” Afunaya said.