How Nigeria can avoid India’s COVID-19 disaster: UBTH CMD

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigerians have been urged to strictly comply with all COVID-19 safety guidelines, in order to avert what is currently happening in India.

The Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki,gave the charge on Wednesday.

It was at the flag-off of the 2021 World Hands Hygiene Day, with the theme: “Achieving health hygiene at the point of care.”

Obaseki who maintained that winning the war against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic should be a collective one warned that the virus is still very much with us.

He urged Nigerians to strictly comply with all COVID-19 safety guidelines, to contain the second wave and averting a repeat of what India is experiencing.

He said the importance of hand-washing cannot be over-emphasised, as it has helped to curtail the spread of infectious diseases.

He said his hospital has kept to that principle while dealing with its patients even in the heat of the pandemic.

“We have decided as a management team to mark (The World Hands Hygiene Day) in this manner because the importance of hygiene in this period we are in cannot be overemphasized, it is very apt.

“I must quickly mention that many of us believe that we are through with the worse; I pray we are. I pray what is happening in India doesn’t get here, but that can only be achieved if we keep doing the right thing; wearing our face masks and washing our hands regularly.

“We can’t over-emphasise the importance of healthy hygiene and handwashing in this period.

“We all know that we are still in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“And we all know that COVID-19 is transmitted mostly through droplets transmission, contact transmission that has made contact with the infected person or surfaces via your hands to your face, your mouth, nose and your eyes”, he said.