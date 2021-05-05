Father Mbaka not in DSS custody, protests in Enugu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied it arrested Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu.

DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the cleric was not in its custody.

“This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please,” Afunaya told The Nation.

The DSS made the denial as protests broke out in Enugu on Wednesday over Mbaka’s whereabouts.

According to reports, the cleric, a former Buhari supporter, was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Mbaka last week jumped Buhari’s ship, as he demanded either his resignation or impeachment.