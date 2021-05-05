Chelsea fans to get seat at board meetings from July

Chelsea have announced that supporter will be given three seats at all board meetings starting from 1 July.

However, the representative of the fans will not have the right to vote at board meetings.

This follows the Premier League’s big six’s attempts to form a breakaway Super League last month leading to several high-profile fan protests.

Chelsea fans prior protested the club’s decision with hundreds of supporters lining the streets surrounding Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps in response to this discontent, Chelsea announced their commitment to supporter representation at board meetings on Tuesday.

“Chelsea Football Club announces that, as from 1 July, there will be supporter presence at the Club’s board meetings,” a statement read.

“Three supporter advisors, picked through an election and selection process, will attend board meetings to ensure general supporter sentiment is considered as part of the Club’s decision-making process.

The club went on to explain that they will be liaising with supporter groups about how best to select the three representatives.