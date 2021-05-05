Buhari salutes ex-NSC DG, Al-Hassan Yakmut Saleh at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 5 2021, felicitates with a quintessential administrator, Al-Hassan Yakmut Saleh as he turns 60.

Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appreciated Saleh’s decades of service to the country, in different areas of endeavour, including sports, management and administration, rising to the position of Director-General, National Sports Commission.

Buhari also noted some of Saleh’s top-flight appointments to include; Chef De Mission, 12th All African Games, Deputy Chef De Mission, Olympics Games, and Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, urging the younger generation of Nigerians to emulate such devotion to duties.

The president who rejoiced with the Yakmut Saleh family, professional colleagues, friends and well-wishers of the administrator, wished him Godspeed, good health, and greater service to his motherland.