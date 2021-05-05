Breaking: Chelsea beat Madrid, set up all English Champions League final

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Chelsea have beaten Real Madrid 2-0 to set up an all English Champions League final with Manchester City.

Chelsea and Madrid had played 1-1 in the first leg of Champions League semi-final in Madrid last week.

Madrid needed to score a win or a 2-2 score draw to go through but the home side scored the needed goals to sail into the final.

Chelsea qualified for the final on 3-1 aggregate.

Timo Werner scored the first goal of the match on 28 minutes.

Werner got to a rebound in the goal mouth and planted a header home.

On 85 minutes, Mason Mount scored the second goal for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic put the ball on a plate for Mason Mount who scored with a simple close-range finish to make it 2-0.

