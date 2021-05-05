Breaking: 27 of the abducted students of College of Forestry freed

Terrorists, who kidnapped 39 students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka in Kaduna, released 27 of them today, out of the 29 in their custody.

Ten of the students kidnapped in March, were earlier released.

Two students are yet to be accounted for.

It was not clear whether the terrorists were paid ransom before they freed their captives.

On Tuesday, parents of the children stormed the National Assembly in Abuja demanding their freedom.

Mr Abdullahi Usman, who is the Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, confirmed the release of the students by bandits to Channels Television.

He said the victims were released some minutes past 4pm around the Kidanda area in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

They are now on their way back to the state capital.

Usman did not say whether ransom was paid.

According to the Daily Trust, the release was facilitated by the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi dialogue committee with support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The students were among the 37 abducted almost two months ago.

After payment of ransom by parents and school management, the bandits only released 10 of the victims.

The abductors initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the Kaduna State Government.

But Governor Nasir El-Rufai ruled out the option of negotiation, saying bandits deserve to be annihilated.