Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ikare Akoko

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East local government area of Ondo state.

The directive is enclosed a statement released by Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Earlier on Monday, violence rocked the Ikare Akoko community over the Olokoja chieftaincy title.

Chief Ogunye Idowu and Chief Sunday Bada have also been barred by Governor Akeredolu from parading themselves as Olokoja of Okoja.

According to the statement, the curfew takes effect from 6.00 pm on May 5, 2021.

The statement read; “Government warns that Security Agencies have been deployed and mandated to enforce the curfew. Accordingly, anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law. Dire consequences await such defaulters

“In the meantime, the Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the OLOKOJA chieftaincy title. In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as OLOKOJA or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question.

”This directive takes immediate effect.”