30 suspected Yahoo-Yahoo Boys busted in Ilorin, 10 exotic cars recovered

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspects include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others are, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

A statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested at different locations within Ilorin following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The commission said the suspects were mostly students.

Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents.

The EFCC said the suspected fraudsters would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.