11 years after: The Yar’Adua I knew – Jonathan

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has recounted his experience with late former President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died 11 years ago.

Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010.

Jonathan was the then Vice President during Yar’Adua’s short tenure as president.

Speaking on the 11th anniversary of Yar’Adua’s death on Wednesday, Jonathan said “Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.”

He said as politicians, he and Yar’Adua shared a common vision of a peaceful, united and just nation.

The former president stated that Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

He added that the former president’s legacy lived with Nigerians and that his memory would continue to be cherished.

According to him, Yar’Adua would always be remembered as a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth and love.

In his word:”As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united and just nation. President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

“Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth and love.”