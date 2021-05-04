Updated: AS Roma announce Jose Mourinho as new manager

By Abankula

Out-of-job veteran coach Jose Mourinho has been announced by AS Roma as its new manager.

He will replace head coach Paulo Fonseca, who will leave at the end of the season.

The club, on their official twitter handle, said:

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach has signed until June 2024.

Mourinho said of the new job:

“After meetings with the ownership, I immediately understood their ambitions for Roma. Together we want to build a winning project.

“The incredible passion of the fans convinced me to accept the job. I can’t wait to start next season. Daje Roma!”