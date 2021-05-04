Trump launches new website he calls ‘ a beacon of freedom’

Agency Report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new website on Tuesday – ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’, falling short of his plan for a social media network of his own.

According to thehill.com, the new webpage, www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk, allows supporters to share the statements Trump has been emailing to reporters to their Facebook and Twitter feeds, as he remains banned from both platforms.

The launch comes on the eve of an expected decision by Facebook’s Oversight Board, on whether Trump will be permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram.

The webpage is referred to as a ‘beacon of freedom’ in a time of ‘lies and silence’ in a promotional video, which shows imagery of Mar-a-Lago, where the former president has been living since leaving the White House.

The web page features videos from the former president and statements from his leadership PAC, which have been sent out over email for several weeks.

Supporters can sign up to get notified when Trump sends out a message from his site, similar to functions on other social media platforms.

While users do not have the ability to reply to Trump’s posts, they can like them and share them on their own Twitter or Facebook accounts.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News, which was the first to report on the platform. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”