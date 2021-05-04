Rescue Greenfield students, clock ticks for their lives: Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has cried out to the Federal and Kaduna governments to rescue the remaining Greenfield University students while alive.

The former lawmaker, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial district made this call following threats by the terrorists, branded as bandits, who kidnapped 22 Greenfield University students to kill the remaining 17 students if their ransom (N100 million and ten motorcycles) are not met by today (Tuesday).

Sani on Tuesday urged the government to immediately rescue the students as their abductors are brutal.

In a statement he made available in Abuja, Sani lamented that the situation has reached a condemnable level that governments can’t rescue its citizens.

“The abduction of Students of the Greenfield University that follows the kidnapping of the students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization is a condemnable and dangerous dimension to the apparent paralysis of security in Kaduna State and the North West,” he said.

He lamented that Nigerians must not live to see the corpse of the abducted students dumped on the corridors to be picked for burial, given that their abductors have been very brutal.

In his words, “The Federal and Kaduna State Governments must not take lightly the threats by the bandits to callously harm these helpless students on the expiration of their dateline.”

Sani condemned the Kaduna State government for ruling out the ransom option but did nothing to rescue the abductees.

“If the payment of ransom is not the solution why has our security forces still unable to detect the whereabouts of the students and free them for this long. Doing nothing is dangerous.

“When you have a helpless people and a helpless Government then the nation is hopeless.

“Our tears will be needless for a tragedy we could have avoided.

“We must not wait for Bandits to throw the corpses of our 17 children on our doorsteps.

“We cannot claim to be fasting in a Holy month and helplessly watch the slaughter of our children.

“If the Government has a better solution to freeing the kidnapped students other than the one embarked upon by the parents of the students, let it be put to work immediately.

“Kidnappers are holding the Balls of the Government and the groins of our country, getting out of it, by all means, is what matters.

“The clock ticks for the lives of the students and for the honour of the Government.

“If we fail to provide for the new generation, we must not fail to protect them.

“We have become a country in a perpetual state of funerals and mourning. In the North these days, our nights are darkness tragedies, our mornings are daylights of sorrows,” the statement concluded.