Photos: Buhari meets security chiefs again in Abuja over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met for the second time in less than a week, with security chiefs over rising insecurity in the country.

Buhari first met with the security chiefs on Friday, with another meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The second meeting held today was at the State House, Abuja to brainstorm on the way forward for the nation which has been taken over by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

Below are photos from the meeting: