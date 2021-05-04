Photos: Buhari meets security chiefs again in Abuja over insecurity

Kazeem Ugbodaga
L-R; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor Confers with Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff,Air M arshal, Isiaka Oladayo Amao and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo as President Buhari Continues the Security Briefing with Service chief at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 4 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met for the second time in less than a week, with security chiefs over rising insecurity in the country.

Buhari first met with the security chiefs on Friday, with another meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The second meeting held today was at the State House, Abuja to brainstorm on the way forward for the nation which has been taken over by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

Below are photos from the meeting:

Security chiefs arriving venue of the meeting in Abuja. Photo: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 4 2021
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with NSA Maj Gen Babagana Mongonu during security meeting in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. 
Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 4 2021
Buhari presides over security meeting in Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 4 2021
