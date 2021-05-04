Parents of abducted Kaduna Forestry College students hit National Assembly

Parents of the abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Kaduna State have taken to the National Assembly complex, Abuja, to register their grievances.

The parents were accompanied by members of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution to lament what they described as negligence of the state and Federal Government in securing the release of the children.

They chanted songs of solidarity and displayed placards demanding prompt action from the Nigerian government.

“Education is our right! Safety is our right! Freedom is our right!, Free Afaka 29! ” the parents and students chanted as they marched to the National Assembly.

Thirty-nine students were abducted from their hostels in the college on 11th March 2021.

The attack occurred at 9:30 PM local time on 11 March 2021 at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Mando, Kaduna State.

The college is located on the outskirts of Kaduna city near the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The terrorists entered the school by making a hole in the compound’s perimeter wall.

Ten students have so far been released in two batches of five each.

Meanwhile, not much has been heard about the remaining students till today.