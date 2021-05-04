Only 18 COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded only 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with zero related death.

The 18 cases, another very low number, were logged by four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State led with eight cases, followed by the FCT with six, Edo; two, while Rivers and Ogun have one case each.

While the infections till date rose 165,199, active cases stood at 7,757 in the past 24 hours.

NCDC said 10 people were treated and discharged.

“Our discharges today include two community recoveries in FCT, managed in line with standard guidelines.”

Till date 155,371 cases had recovered and 2,063 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.