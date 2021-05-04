Home Daily News Headlines Only 18 COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

Only 18 COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu: 18 covid-19 cases reported on Monday
NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu: 18 covid-19 cases reported on Monday
NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu: 18 covid-19 cases reported on Monday
NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu: 18 covid-19 cases reported on Monday

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded only 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with zero related death.

The 18 cases, another very low number, were logged by four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State led with eight cases, followed by the FCT with six, Edo; two, while Rivers and Ogun have one case each.

While the infections till date rose 165,199, active cases stood at 7,757 in the past 24 hours.

NCDC said 10 people were treated and discharged.

“Our discharges today include two community recoveries in FCT, managed in line with standard guidelines.”

Till date 155,371 cases had recovered and 2,063 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar